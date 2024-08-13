Sustainability LIVE London NEW Speakers Confirmed
Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder of Supercritical
Co-founder and CEO of Supercritical, Michelle You is a repeat entrepreneur focused on climate investments, with a proven track record of success. Michelle founded Supercritical to provide companies with a carbon removal platform to achieve ambitious climate goals.
Michelle is also a former venture partner of LocalGlobe and the Co-founder of Songkick – a company which she grew to over 20 million monthly unique users and raised capital from Y Combinator, Index Ventures and Sequoia before exiting to Warner Music Group in 2017.
Fiona Hyde, Head of Sustainability and Responsible Banking at Santander UK
Leading the sustainability and responsible banking team at Santander UK, Fiona Hyde leads the delivery of the company’s ESG strategy. Having worked in sustainability for nearly 20 years, Fiona is an influential leader in the industry, chartered Environmentalist and full member of the IEMA. Fiona is also a Non-Executive Director of Sustainability at Bucks & Berks Football Association.
Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG
As Chief Sustainability Officer at THG, Mark Jones is responsible for building THG’s overall sustainability strategy and driving implementation across the business to tackle carbon, biodiversity, circular economy, ESG, and social responsibility.
Since joining THG, Mark has led the success of the company's net-zero GHG targets approved by SBTi, developed the partnership in action (PACT) programme to decarbonise THG’s supply chain, and launched many other initiatives to support the company’s wider sustainability goals.
Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at WSH
Annelie Selander has more than 50 years of experience in the food industry. Currently, Annelie is the Chief Sustainability Officer at WSH dedicated to guiding the business towards more sustainable practices.
Her ambition is to accelerate transformation in the food and hospitality industry and create positive change for people and the planet.
