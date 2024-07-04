Sustainability LIVE London Speakers Continue to Grow
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability (EMEA) at Google
With over 17 years of industry experience, Adam Elman is committed to driving sustainability within leading global organisations. Currently Head of Sustainability for Google (EMEA), Adam has also worked for the likes of Amazon and M&S.
In his current role, Adam works at the intersection between the physical, digital, and natural worlds, coordinating Google’s real-world and digital infrastructure teams to ensure the company is capitalising on opportunities to strategically advance sustainability.
Adamis a Chartered Environmentalist dedicated to being a catalyst for change, building partnerships, and identifying the practical transformation and decisions required for a sustainable business.
Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS
Taking on the role of CSO in 2021, Sophie Graham spearheads IFS’s sustainability and ESG efforts. In her role, Sophie oversees the company’s multi-year strategy based on operational excellence, supporting customers with sustainability, and achieving a broader community impact.
Sophie has a background in environmental law, working across EMEIA, the Americas, and the UK in technology and finance as a sustainability practitioner and passionate advocate.
Rahul Sareen, General Manager of Sustainability Solutions at AWS
Dedicating the last decade to AWS, Rahul Sareen is currently the General Manager for Sustainability Solutions and GTM at AWS. In his role, Rhaul leads a team of high-performing individuals consisting of sustainability strategists, GTM specialists, and technology architects to create great business outcomes for sustainability goals.
Nicola Tongue, Associate Director of Ventures at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
Dedicating her career to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Nicola Tongue is an Associate Director of Ventures at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. CCEP Ventures was launched to identify breakthrough solutions to deliver a lower-carbon future for the business, and the wider industry.
As part of her role, Nicola oversees the innovation and sustainability progress, in particular, she has overseen investments in carbon capture, chemical recycling, and packaging solutions.
Nicola is passionate about securing a net zero future for CCEP and supported the launch of a US$137.7mn venture capital fund dedicated to sustainability investments in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand