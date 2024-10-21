Sustainability LIVE: Malta – The Themes

The themes

With a jam-packed morning full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies and more.

After lunch, attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders and influencers.

Discover the themes:

Sustainability strategies: Companies must prioritise creating and implementing sustainability strategies in operations and decision-making. Such strategies help to manage resources, mitigate risks, enhance reputations and contribute to a better world.

The future of ESG: Discover the vital importance of ESG in guiding company direction, improving performance, managing risks and determining the long-term prospects of businesses

Net zero: Achieving net zero requires not only individuals but also companies, organisations and nations to minimise GHG emissions through renewable energy, improved efficiency and sustainable practices. Discover advancements in green technology, renewable energy and finance, as well as explore practical solutions for carbon reduction

EU reporting: Learn how EU reporting rigorously monitors business sustainability practices to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance. Gain insights into fostering a culture of sustainability, driving innovation and aligning with EU goals

Learn how EU reporting rigorously monitors business sustainability practices to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance. Gain insights into fostering a culture of sustainability, driving innovation and aligning with EU goals AI in sustainability: Discover how organisations today are leveraging AI algorithms to analyse data, predict things and do complex tasks automatically to advance sustainability efforts globally.

