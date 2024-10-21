Sustainability LIVE: Malta – The Themes
Join us at the Mediterranean Conference Centre for Sustainability LIVE: Malta on 20 February 2025 to forge connections and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing organisations today.
- Date: 20 February 2025
- Time: 8:30am (CEST)
- Event Type: In-person
The themes
With a jam-packed morning full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies and more.
After lunch, attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders and influencers.
Discover the themes:
- Sustainability strategies: Companies must prioritise creating and implementing sustainability strategies in operations and decision-making. Such strategies help to manage resources, mitigate risks, enhance reputations and contribute to a better world.
- The future of ESG: Discover the vital importance of ESG in guiding company direction, improving performance, managing risks and determining the long-term prospects of businesses
- Net zero: Achieving net zero requires not only individuals but also companies, organisations and nations to minimise GHG emissions through renewable energy, improved efficiency and sustainable practices. Discover advancements in green technology, renewable energy and finance, as well as explore practical solutions for carbon reduction
- EU reporting: Learn how EU reporting rigorously monitors business sustainability practices to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance. Gain insights into fostering a culture of sustainability, driving innovation and aligning with EU goals
- AI in sustainability: Discover how organisations today are leveraging AI algorithms to analyse data, predict things and do complex tasks automatically to advance sustainability efforts globally.
Meet the speakers
Sharing their insights, strategies and best practices, leading executives and influencers in sustainability will come together at Sustainability LIVE: Malta to guide others towards a more resilient and sustainable future.
Their knowledge and passion promise to ignite meaningful conversations and drive collective action.
- Dr Marthese Portelli, CEO at The Malta Chamber, Enterprise and Industry
- Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY
- Gaia Arzilli, International Director at AWorld
- Paddy Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 20 February 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Scope 3 | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
