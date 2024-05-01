Sustainability LIVE New York: Ellen Jackowski, Mastercard

Having dedicated 14 years to HP, Ellen Jackowski has been instrumental in the sustainability, strategy, innovation, and social impact operations at the technology company.

Ellen joined Mastercard in 2022 as Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. In her role, she leads the integration of the company’s ESG strategy into the organisation.

As part of her work, Ellen is driving climate leadership for Mastercard-wide programs and commitments, such as reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 and helping accelerate the company’s impact in climate action initiatives like Priceless Planet Coalition.

Outside of Mastercard, Ellen is part of the advisory board of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network. She is also a deputy advisor on the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature community and has also served as a faculty member of The Prince of Wales’s Business & Sustainability Programme at the University of Cambridge.

