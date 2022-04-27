PwC, Strategy& data shows CSOs making businesses sustainable

The CSO job function: PR roles and ecological strategy

The issue of climate change, as well as racial and gender equality, began to significantly affect the decisions of investors and CEOs in 2018. The pandemic accelerated this tendency as corporations started hiring and promoting sustainability experts to brace for future ESG concerns.

Sustainability used to be viewed as a health and safety concern or a PR and communications issue. It was distanced from important corporate decision-makers and had little to no impact on strategy. Now, faced with heightened stakeholder expectations, firms are defining their brand purpose to lead them in the coming years. To help with this, CSOs must be well-versed in all aspects, including profits, people, and ecological outlook.

Although this role is often associated solely with the management of environmental issues such as water and energy use, a growing number of businesses are taking sustainability efforts a step further by improving working conditions in their supply chain, improving safety procedures, and profiting from products that address environmental and social issues.