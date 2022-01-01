Blaise Hope

An association of major financial institutions, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is dedicated to speeding the global economy's decarbonisation…
Tech juggernaut Intel aims to reduce the carbon footprint across its entire value chain and so catalyse emerging market action to combat climate change…
Tetra Pak’s Araucaria Conservation Programme tackles the effects of climate change through carbon sequestration, community work, and ecological protection…
Equality means stable societies, but global inequality has risen, especially since the COVID-19 arrived, making this Sustainable Development Goal hard work…
Telco giant T-Mobile sets ambitious goals while reaching 1.5 degree mark ‒ before it was even established as a standard…
NTT provides a data centre platform and end-to-end solution from edge to core to cloud, for a future of speed, security, and sustainability in every region…
Wyoming Hyperscale is Trenton Thornock's vision of a liquid-cooled, renewable-fueled, minimal power, no-water, and carbon-negative data centre made real…
Schneider Electric leads new era of data centre sustainability with industry-first framework for long-term, strategic commitments to fight climate change…
Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) companies are great examples of establishing goals based on scientific findings that help them be more competitive…
Some of the most recognisable B Corps are proof that business interest can combine with ethical principles without inflicting harm on people and nature…
Companies have begun incorporating social impact initiatives into business strategy. This list explores the firms we believe are among those doing it best.…
From energy companies to electric bikes, Ukraine is home to a range of innovative, sustainable businesses, emerging into the digital age as a startup hub…