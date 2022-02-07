TIER champions a circular economy and targets net-zero

It’s exciting when innovative ideals, which were once mere concepts, come to fruition.

With a clear understanding of the current climate conditions and the imminent threats requiring urgent actions, innovation in technology – when managed in a sustainable manner – can, and will, make a difference in tackling global warming.

Technology is capable of taking problems, such as inner-city mobility, and pushing them beyond their limits, and companies can now put environmental consideration at the forefront of developments right at the beginning of the development stage.

A great example of this shift is TIER Mobility, an e-mobility company that provides fun and practical public transport solutions, in the form of electric scooters, bikes, and mopeds, across Europe and parts of the Middle East.

Not only has the company cemented its position as a frequent mode of transport for many commuters and travellers in these regions, but its unconventional emergence led TIER to become a climate-neutral e-mobility organisation. In conversation, TIER’s Head of Sustainability, Ailin Huang, discussed the truly inspiring story of its founding and how climate action remains a driving force in its continued development.

“Before founding TIER, our CEO, Lawrence Leuschner, went on an 18-month journey around the world, which allowed him to see the natural devastation from climate change,” Huang said. “He was hiking in Patagonia and Argentina and saw firsthand what the direct impact was. During his travels, however, he also saw a lot of solutions and opportunities.”

“When he was travelling through California, that was already a time when some of the first e-scooter companies had launched in the US. So there were a lot of people zooming about on electric scooters.”

Upon reflection of both experiences—coupled with his entrepreneurial and environmental experience—Leuschner visualised the innovative solution for emissions reduction in cities that spawned TIER Mobility.

Within its founding story lies an important question. With the general public already ‘zooming’ around on e-scooters, enabled by other e-mobility companies, how did the organisation differentiate itself from its competition?

While discussing this very subject with Huang, she further emphasised that sustainability has always been embedded in the company’s ethos. She explained: “From the outset, all the vehicles look the same, but I think TIER is more than just an e-mobility company. The leadership really drove it with an intrinsic mission that's embedded in our company mission to change mobility for good. When we say changing mobility for good we really mean that. It's not just lip service or a marketing slogan, but we actually put it into action.”