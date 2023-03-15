Top 10: Brands for Diverse Corporate Social Responsibility
To highlight the diverse approaches to corporate social responsibility (CSR) we’re looking at some of the leading organisations for both their commitments and innovative stance on developing business sustainably.
As industries address varying challenges, strategies towards CSR differ between organisations, but this allows us to understand how the industry leaders are working towards a more sustainable future.
10. Bosch
Backing climate-neutrality, Bosch is a major provider of high-quality, reliable electronics, along with other solutions to support sustainable developments. The company is committed to reducing emissions both upstream and downstream in its supply chain.
From an electric vehicle (EV) standpoint, Bosch enables electrification through its electric drive solutions, providing scalable propulsion solutions to the industry.
9. TOMS
The popular footwear brand, TOMS is built on social impact as the primary mission of the company is to donate a pair of shoes for every new pair sold.
While the unique style of TOMS is a major selling point for the company, it also appeals to the sustainability-conscious consumers and, as a result, provided children in underserved communities with 100 million pairs of shoes.
8. Wells Fargo
The financial services organisation, Wells Fargo donates up to 1.5% of its annual revenue to charities—a percentage of revenue that exceeds US$18.7bn. These funds reach more than 14,500 non-profit organisations, including those supporting efforts to provide food, and renewable energy and science development programmes.
7. Pfizer
In times of crisis, healthcare assistance is critical, which is where Pfizer provides extensive support through its three pillar strategy to meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives. These pillars include donation, grant funding, and providing aid when disaster strikes.
Such efforts were seen after Hurricane Matthew ripped through Haiti and the ongoing crisis plaguing refugees in Europe and the Middle East.
6. Netflix
The online on-demand streaming platform, Netflix enables relationships by offering its staff members 52 weeks paid parental leave, which can be taken any time within a child’s early years.
To put this into perspective, the average technology firm provides parents with 18 weeks paid leave during the maternity/paternity phase.
5. Ford Motor Company
One of the largest automotive brands with heritage dating back to 1903, Ford Motor Company is on a mission to ‘build a better world’ through electrification. One of the key employment mechanisms backed by Ford is pay equity as part of its wider diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy—balancing discrepancies in the pay gap between employees.
4. Coca-Cola Company
The environment is a primary focus for Coca-Cola Company and one of its most significant adaptations will come from 100% plant-based packaging. In 2021, the business announced the first ever bottle made in this way and has since been refining its product and understanding how it will align with the wider manufacturing process.
3. Starbucks
Representing CSR in the cafe business is Starbucks, which is openly committed to DEI in the workforce.
Starbucks has taken steps to address racial and social inequality by introducing a mentorship scheme designed to link people from black and indigenous backgrounds to senior executives and cultivate partnerships. By 2025, the company hopes to reach its target to achieve 30% BIPOC representation in corporate roles and 40% in retail and manufacturing.
2. Alphabet
As the parent of Google, Alphabet’s CSR strategy aims to indirectly support communities and address their concerns. However, Google is already well-acquainted with climate strategy and is taking action to reduce the impact of the search engine and supported devices.
One of the latest examples from Google is its work developing more accurate and effective accounting for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and goes one step further by enabling cost and emissions reduction indirectly through its Maps platform.
1. Johnson & Johnson
A leading organisation in the pharmaceutical industry, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) acts as a great example of CSR in action. For more than 30 years, J&J has dedicated many of its efforts to minimising its ecological footprint.
Its support spans various aspects, including wind energy usage and delivering clean water to communities globally.