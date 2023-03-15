Top 10: Brands for Diverse Corporate Social Responsibility

To put this into perspective, the average technology firm provides parents with 18 weeks paid leave during the maternity/paternity phase.





5. Ford Motor Company

One of the largest automotive brands with heritage dating back to 1903, Ford Motor Company is on a mission to ‘build a better world’ through electrification. One of the key employment mechanisms backed by Ford is pay equity as part of its wider diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy—balancing discrepancies in the pay gap between employees.





4. Coca-Cola Company

The environment is a primary focus for Coca-Cola Company and one of its most significant adaptations will come from 100% plant-based packaging. In 2021, the business announced the first ever bottle made in this way and has since been refining its product and understanding how it will align with the wider manufacturing process.





3. Starbucks

Representing CSR in the cafe business is Starbucks, which is openly committed to DEI in the workforce.

Starbucks has taken steps to address racial and social inequality by introducing a mentorship scheme designed to link people from black and indigenous backgrounds to senior executives and cultivate partnerships. By 2025, the company hopes to reach its target to achieve 30% BIPOC representation in corporate roles and 40% in retail and manufacturing.





2. Alphabet

As the parent of Google, Alphabet’s CSR strategy aims to indirectly support communities and address their concerns. However, Google is already well-acquainted with climate strategy and is taking action to reduce the impact of the search engine and supported devices.



One of the latest examples from Google is its work developing more accurate and effective accounting for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and goes one step further by enabling cost and emissions reduction indirectly through its Maps platform.







1. Johnson & Johnson

A leading organisation in the pharmaceutical industry, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) acts as a great example of CSR in action. For more than 30 years, J&J has dedicated many of its efforts to minimising its ecological footprint.