Viridi CSO, Evan van Hook joins Sustainability LIVE New York

By Georgia Wilson
May 01, 2024
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

Having previously worked for the likes of Sidley Austin LLP, Columbia Law School, and Honeywell, Evan van Hook is currently Chief Sustainability Officer at Viridi. 

Named by Constellation Research as one of the world’s 50 most influential executives in ESG and one of the Top 500 Global Sustainability Thought Leaders, Evan specialises in sustainability, environmental law, energy storage, and decarbonisation. 

A graduate of Yale Law School, Evan has taught International Environmental Law at Columbia Law School, lectured at the United Nations IT, and is a credentialed observer at UN FCCC COP23, COP24 and COP28. 

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine

