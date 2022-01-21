What are the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?

If you read any company sustainability strategy or report, it’s likely that it will contain one of the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But what do these actually mean for organisations as they look to create a better future for people and the planet through environmental, social and governance (ESG) actions?

The list of goals was created by the UN to target the key areas for development in relation to the 2030 global transformation agenda. In less than nine years, and beyond, the organisation is committed to granting people their human rights and fulfilment throughout their daily lives, to minimise the impact of commerce and the public sector on the environment, to bring peace to communities around the world, and allow partners to join on the journey.

What are the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals?

The list of SDGs is comprehensive and aims to act upon all global issues. This list includes: