What is BMW’s concept that leverages a circular economy?

BMW has designed the concept car to embody sustainability aesthetics, with minimal components while retaining a luxurious feel. The car was first brought to the consumer’s eye in Munich last month and Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, provided his comments on the vehicle. ‘The BMW iVision Circular illustrates our all-encompassing, meticulous way of thinking when it comes to sustainable mobility. It symbolises our ambition to be a pioneering force in the development of a circular economy’, said Zipse.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, also said, ‘we gave thorough consideration to circularity from the outset during the design process for the BMW iVision Circular. As a result, this Vision Vehicle is packed with innovative ideas for combining sustainability with a new, inspirational aesthetic – we call this approach “circular design”’.

