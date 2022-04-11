Who are the leading ESG reputation-builders Malk Partners?

Malk Partners is an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management advisor that provides services to private market investors and their portfolio companies. It helps customers mitigate risks, secure opportunities, and keep investors happy by guiding them through the fund and investment cycles.

The company, based in La Jolla, California, was founded in 2009. It now has a New York office, and says it is the largest and longest-standing ESG and impact advisor.

It advises on a wide range of issues, including data privacy and security, labour/environmental supply chain, compliance, working conditions, diversity and inclusion, anti-graft, health and safety, product and food safety, environment, sustainable branding, and - of course - climate change.

Here is a closer look at just what that means.