Who are the leading ESG reputation-builders Malk Partners?
Malk Partners is an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management advisor that provides services to private market investors and their portfolio companies. It helps customers mitigate risks, secure opportunities, and keep investors happy by guiding them through the fund and investment cycles.
The company, based in La Jolla, California, was founded in 2009. It now has a New York office, and says it is the largest and longest-standing ESG and impact advisor.
It advises on a wide range of issues, including data privacy and security, labour/environmental supply chain, compliance, working conditions, diversity and inclusion, anti-graft, health and safety, product and food safety, environment, sustainable branding, and - of course - climate change.
Here is a closer look at just what that means.
What is ESG management and impact investing?
ESG management is the term used to describe the considerations behind investments in environmental stewardship, social equality, and ethical governance. On the firm and portfolio levels, the main reasons why companies are taking ESG integration into consideration are to attract investors and to manage risks and their reputation.
Malk Partners argues that "ESG management is relevant for all investors regardless of sector or geography focus — and emerging ESG issues are increasingly recognised as material for asset-light industries including technology and software". The firm itself is an advisor for businesses investing in private equity, growth equity, venture capital, credit, real estate, and infrastructure.
Impact investing refers to the practice of making investments to create a positive, measurable social or environmental impact in addition to financial profits. Impact investments generally follow seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), defined by the UN in 2015, to be achieved by 2030. Many companies are strengthening their commitments to impact and impact investment efforts due to the increasing importance of sustainability to the financial markets.