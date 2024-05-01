Gerardo Aguilar
Interview
May 01, 2024

Gerardo Aguilar

Global Head Indirect Procurement

Syngenta Group
Gerardo Aguilar, Global Head of Indirect Procurement at Syngenta Group, shares his passion for efficiency, procurement, travel – and marathon running

For Gerardo Aguilar, a career in procurement was never the plan.

Growing up in Mexico, he qualified as an industrial engineer, began working at a factory and developed a passion for efficiency in all areas of the business.

It was not long before Gerardo discovered that efficiency and procurement go together like coffee and cake.

He says: “How can we find efficiency in a process, in an activity, in everything that we can identify? Efficiency, that has always been my passion.

“And when I came to procurement in the early 2000s, that's when I actually made the connection with my background and saw procurement as a great function to drive efficiency.

“I find it fascinating and it has a strong connection with my background as an industrial engineer, always looking for efficiency and to drive productivity.”

His commitment to continuous learning is clear from how he has travelled to new countries for fresh professional challenges.

Gerardo's career took him from Mexico to the UK, The Netherlands and now to Basel in Switzerland, where he heads up the global indirect procurement team at Syngenta Group, a worldwide agriculture technology firm whose mission is ‘to help feed 8 billion people while reducing emissions and improving biodiversity’.

He arrived at Syngenta Group as Head of Global Category Management in April 2019 and is now revelling in his latest role.

He says: “I've been in procurement for many years. I have had the chance to work in four different countries and four different industries, proving that good practices of procurement are universal.”

He adds: “I find procurement really fascinating. I think there has been an incredible evolution of procurement in the last 20 years, coming from being price negotiators, contract managers to actually trusted business partners.

“And for me, what keeps me going is the timing of being in procurement and knowing there's more to come. So it is never a boring time in this function.”

Gerardo is very clear that success is rarely coming from a single person. Great achievements are made based on teamwork and collaboration. “It is always important to acknowledge and recognize all team members' efforts, since it is by adding our individual contributions that we can achieve great results,” Gerardo says.

Gerardo’s long-distance career fits snugly with the fact that he used to be a keen marathon runner. And the psychological and physical challenge of completing the 26-and-a-bit miles gives him inspiration for his professional motto – never stop running.

He says: “One of the best bits of advice that I got when I was preparing for my first marathon was that the secret to finishing a marathon is… just simply don't stop running [he laughs].

“And you can apply that to a lot of things in life, of course, not only for running a marathon, that is ironically true, but a lot of things cannot be done in springs.”

Gerardo adds: “My learning from that advice is that it's very important to make sure that we are resilient, that we are patient and we look at the long term and never stop running.”

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​

Syngenta Group
Syngenta Group
Gerardo AguilarSyngenta GroupSustainable agriculturedroughtsoil erosionAIcropsFoodindirect procurementfarming
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Steven Downes
Companies
Syngenta Group
Executives
Gerardo Aguilar

Featured Interviews

Featured

Chad Wilkerson

Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile

Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability at T-Mobile, shares how the company is reducing its impact on the environment, and the suppliers that contribute

Read More

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More
“The vision behind the customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme, emphasised the potential for supply chains to contribute to the top line, in addition to the traditional bottom line.”
Bjoern Neal Kirchner
Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Menno Parsons

CEO of Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Chad Wilkerson

Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile

Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability at T-Mobile, shares how the company is reducing its impact on the environment, and the suppliers that contribute

Read More

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Menno Parsons

CEO of Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More