In today's world of supply chain disruptions and increasing demand for sustainable materials, Halcor stands out as a top manufacturer of copper and copper alloy products.
As the leading producer of copper tubes in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Halcor effectively addresses industry challenges by implementing innovative strategies. By balancing large-scale operations with the evolving demands of the marketplace, Halcor offers forward-thinking solutions that prioritise sustainability and efficiency.
A legacy of excellence
With a legacy spanning over 80 years, Halcor has established itself as a provider of value-added solutions tailored to meet the growing demands in critical sectors including plumbing, HVAC&R, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing.
Supply Chain Director Anastasia Toupali states, “We aim to increase our market share, penetrate new segments, and focus on international markets while investing in new and environmentally friendly products.”
Upon joining Halcor less than four years ago, Anastasia confronted the substantial challenge of unifying a fragmented supply chain function that comprised previously independent departments. Through her leadership, she successfully established an end-to-end supply chain function that integrates procurement, planning, logistics, and order management under a cohesive supply chain mentality.
Forging a future with tech
To optimise operations amidst supply chain challenges, Halcor has adopted several strategic measures. These include diversifying suppliers for critical components, fostering robust relationships with key suppliers, emphasising local sourcing when feasible, and employing real-time visibility software for monitoring raw materials transportation.
Additionally, the company conducts regular risk assessments coupled with contingency planning. Halcor utilises SAP’s ERP system alongside Asprova for advanced production scheduling and is in the process of implementing SAP TMS for transportation management.
Furthermore, Halcor is prioritising cloud-based solutions for fleet management, while also integrating automation and robotics into supply chain and manufacturing processes, as well as warehousing operations.
Recognising the vital role of digital transformation, Halcor has established a dedicated position tasked with advancing digital initiatives within the supply chain, ensuring the company remains adaptable to evolving technological landscapes.
A commitment to sustainability
Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Halcor’s strategic vision. The company prioritises sourcing and employing recycled metal in its products, partners with EcoVadis to assess supplier sustainability, and advocates for local sourcing to bolster sustainability efforts and support local communities.
Partnerships driving Halcor's success
Halcor adopts a customer-centric perspective when forging partnerships, viewing both suppliers and customers as collaborators in developing efficient solutions. A significant partnership with PwC commenced with a comprehensive supply chain diagnostic three years ago, which facilitated the identification of key initiatives and support in subsequent projects.
This collaboration has been instrumental in unlocking new operational sectors and enhancing customer service through the establishment of a dedicated order management department. In terms of technological advancements, Halcor collaborates closely with SAP and TEKA Solutions to gain insights into effective technology solutions and agile deployment.
The company is also exploring potential partnerships in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further optimise supply chain processes.
Halcor is evolving beyond copper
As Halcor continues its evolution, Anastasia envisions a supply chain characterised by agility, resilience, and sustainability. This vision leverages advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance performance and customer satisfaction.
Amid the complexities of modern business environments, Anastasia believes agility is key. “It's everyone's opinion that our world is much more complex and volatile than ever before, and that business disruptions have become the new normal,” Anastasia explains. “Therefore, businesses need resilient and agile supply chains—not only to forecast risks but primarily to respond swiftly to emerging challenges.”
With its commitment to technological optimisation and a transformational approach embedded in its workforce, Halcor is strategically positioned to maintain its leadership in copper production and supply chain management while promoting sustainability.
