Mark Gavin
Interview
July 05, 2024

Mark Gavin

Senior Director, Global IT at FabFitFun

FabFitFun
Leaders in supply chain, logistics, finance and IT have all contributed to FabFitFun’s immense growth over the past few years

Mark Gavin has been with FabFitFun for five-and-a-half years, progressing through the ranks in impressive fashion to become Senior Director, Global IT.

Before this, at Avon, he ran the company’s IT department at a location in Pasadena, California, while also ensuring the smooth running of the pick, pack and ship operation. Elsewhere, he previously worked for a host of smaller companies which were mostly in the CPG or labelling markets.

Read the full story HERE.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

FabFitFunSupply ChainLogistics3PLTransportationSupply Chain FinanceWarehousing
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Tom Chapman
Companies
FabFitFun
Executives
Mark Gavin
Paul Mendez
Nathan Goodrich
Julian Van Erlach

Featured Interviews

Featured

Mark Jones

Chief Sustainability Officer at THG

Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG, on how the global ecommerce leader is making a positive impact in the realm of sustainability

Read More

Chad Wilkerson

Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile

Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability at T-Mobile, shares how the company is reducing its impact on the environment, and the suppliers that contribute

Read More
“Part of our strategy involved making our network as sustainable as possible, and that’s where we look at how we’re powering that network”
Chad
Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Mark Jones

Chief Sustainability Officer at THG

Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG, on how the global ecommerce leader is making a positive impact in the realm of sustainability

Read More

Chad Wilkerson

Director, Sustainability & Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile

Chad Wilkerson, Director, Sustainability at T-Mobile, shares how the company is reducing its impact on the environment, and the suppliers that contribute

Read More

Bjoern Neal Kirchner

Global Head of Supply Chain for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel

Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Read More

Jacques de Jager

Chief Operations Officer, Digital Parks Africa

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More

Rory Reid

HOD: Data Centres, Master Power Technologies

MPT (Africa) and DPA (South Africa) are transforming the DC environment and their respective regions through the power of data and regional development.

Read More