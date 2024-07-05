Nathan Goodrich, Senior Director of Inventory and Logistics at FabFitFun, has spent 25 years in industries such as consumer goods, light manufacturing and e-commerce software.

His roles in technology have been focused on ERP, manufacturing execution system (MES) and warehouse management system (WMS) implementations, in addition to consultative operational involvement.

During five years with FabFitFun Nathan’s role has transitioned to being purely operational, with responsibilities including inbound logistics, last-mile transportation, warehouse operations and inventory control. However, he still holds consultative influence on the roadmap associated with supply chain and operations technology.

Read the full story HERE.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand