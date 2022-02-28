Asendia goes carbon neutral on deliveries to 200+ countries

How delivery firm Asendia became carbon neutral

Previously in 2020, the joint venture managed to offset emissions on international transport within Europe, as well as from Europe to other continents. Total offset was 50,990 tCO2e. In 2021, it announced plans to offset emissions on international transport worldwide, which it achieved this year.

Asendia said it managed to offset all international transport emissions while including "those by our delivery partners, parcel returns, our building emissions, machinery, and necessary business travel".

Internally, Ascendia also moved to further support their sustainability campaign, with Chief HR Officer Barbara Schielke appointed head of the joint venture's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

"Our world is becoming more connected than ever, and international delivery is a big part of that connection," Schielke said. "As one of the largest global logistic providers, we at Asendia know that protecting our planet comes first."

"From January 2022, we are taking a big step forward by offsetting 100% of all carbon emissions. We are excited to lead the way in our industry and will continue to find sustainable solutions for our clients in the future."

Asendia CEO Marc Pontet says "our sustainable commitment continues in the footsteps of our founding companies – La Poste and Swiss Post.

"Asendia is proudly following our heritage with sustainability as our core focus. Creating a dedicated role within the board was a natural step to our ongoing commitment."