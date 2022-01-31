Bentley: accelerating net-zero in the motoring industry 

Best known for its luxury automobile range, Bentley Motors is a big name in the motoring industry and is quickly becoming even more prominent with its latest net-zero achievements. To carry out its sustainability strategy, the company is critical steps to decarbonise its business.

Bentley has undergone some serious testing of its Flying Spur Hybrid model. A fleet comprising of nine of them covered 10,500 miles over a six-day period to record important data on electric vehicle (EV) usage as 3,000 miles of the trip were achieved solely on electric power. Bentley carried out the test in the US, with the fleet driving from coast to coast and recording savings of three gallons of fuel per day — compared to the Flying Spur V8 model.