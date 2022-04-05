Dell going to net-zero with sustainability and circularity

Circularity and social impact

Dell establishes a circular design approach that aims to eliminate the concept of waste. It prioritises designing for recyclability , focusing on improving energy efficiency, and maximising its product's reusability, reparability, and recyclability while adhering to the ISO 14001 standard for managing environmental programs throughout the lifecycle.

It starts by increasingly using recycled-content and renewable materials for both its products and packaging. Dell has been offering recycling services to its customers since 1996 and is known to be one of the first technology companies to do so.

"We want to be realistic and build on our strengths. We have an amazing supply chain, outstanding teams of innovative engineers and deep relationships with our customers. The momentum for the circular economy is emerging from many different stakeholders," says David Lear, vice president of corporate sustainability at Dell Technologies.

The company offers a straightforward deal with global takeback options that customers can utilise when products reach their end of life. The materials collected from this program are returned to the production process or sold to other companies for use in their products. In addition, its Global Dell Outlet has been aiding the reuse habit by selling returned and refurbished products, aiming to prolong the usage period of a product.

As a result, Dell has recovered 2 billion pounds of used electronics and used 100 million pounds of recycled material in new products as part of its 2020 social impact plan.