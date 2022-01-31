Expert, investor anger at ExxonMobil net-zero work continues

Investor patience is running out after a series of major divestments and activist board measures over anger at decarbonisation strategies.

Organisations and investors are piling pressure on US-based oil and gas major ExxonMobil after it published a progress report on its commitment to reach net-zero operational emissions by 2050. This followed a mammoth Scope 3 emissions for last year and has raised questions about the firm’s efficacy - or even seriousness - in managing climate risk.

UBS Asset Management and Nest, the UK's largest pension scheme, pulled out their investment from ExxonMobil and Imperial Oil, a Canadian refining firm primarily owned by Exxon, less than a month ago, citing insufficient progress in managing climate risks as the reason for their divestment.

Meanwhile, activist hedge fund and minority shareholder Engine No 1 managed to replace three members of the Exxon board with its climate-conscious candidates last year. Fellow activist shareholder Follow This has also reportedly filed a shareholder resolution to vote at Exxon's 2022 annual general meeting, hoping to make the company better plan its decarbonisation strategies.