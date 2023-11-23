ENGIE Impact tailors decarbonisation to its partner industry

Supporting companies on their decarbonisation journeys, ENGIE Impact works with the largest in the world—organisations with the most complex emissions reduction challenges. With more than 2,100 employees working across the globe, the business comprises consultants, engineers, data scientists, and experts in finance who all come together for its clients to provide a holistic service through partnership.

ENGIE Impact builds on a number of values embedded at its core, including:

Safety and integrity: Putting the wellbeing of its staff, clients and communities first

One team: Collaborating as one entity to decarbonise at scale

Accountability: Positively encouraging commitments and honouring them

Trust: Building partnerships on authenticity, transparency and shared value

Care for people: Understanding people and their needs and curiosities

“We are better equipped—in terms of technology, financing and public attention—than ever before to deliver rapid decarbonisation,” says Marisa Donnelly, Director of Sustainability Solutions for the Americas.

Tailored solutions and suitable expertise for varying decarbonisation

The company recognises that not every business operates in the same way and, therefore, requires a tailored approach to emissions reduction. You would necessarily approach decarbonisation at a technology firm in the same way you would an oil and gas business, so understanding this diversity of needs is necessary to support clients holistically.

With more than 20 offices worldwide, the company leverages this footprint to support global businesses across their operations and ensure they can actively reduce emissions in varying environments and economies. According to its Chief Executive Officer Mathias Lelievre, the decisions made today will directly impact the world in 100 years’ time, but forward-thinking is often one of the challenges that most businesses struggle with.

Although technology enables greater action towards a positive climate, the mindset towards decarbonisation governs the adoption of the right technologies to benefit businesses in the future.

A global industry-wide decarbonisation partner

As a decarbonisation partner, ENGIE Impact was formed as a sustainability arm of the energy business. In the process, the company enabled progress across a number of industries, including city infrastructure, consumer goods, real estate, retail, industrial and manufacturing, mining, technology, and telecommunications.

With all of these industries woven into society and determined to reduce their environmental impacts, their decarbonisation has ripple effects across the entire value. From the supply of materials to the technology driving change, and the end consumer storefronts that showcase the finished goods and services. ENGIE Impact recognises that all businesses require a tailored approach to their challenges and the scale of change required.

