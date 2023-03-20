Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

A total of 18,700 companies disclosed their climate, water, and forests impact through the CDP this year, a 42% increase from 2021, and a massive 233% increase on the figure for 2015, the year the Paris Agreement was signed.

The CDP – previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project – is a not-for-profit that runs a global environmental reporting system. It was founded in 2000 and operates in 50 countries.

It works with companies, cities, states, and regions to help them measure and disclose their environmental impact, particularly in relation to climate change.

Its annual report for 2022 – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain – sees a total of 330 companies awarded ‘A’ ratings, with 283 of these making the Climate Change A-List, 25 the Forests A-List, with 103 on the Water Security A-List.

Just 12 companies were classified as ‘triple A performers across all three programmes, down from 14 in 2021.

