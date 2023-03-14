Profile Picture

Sean Ashcroft

Supply Chain Editor-in-Chief

Profile Picture

Sean Ashcroft is the Editor-in-Chief of Supply Chain Digital and is a regular writer on all aspects of Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Sourcing, Technology & Sustainability. He also is the host of the popular LinkedIn LIVE video show and is also a moderator for the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Conference in London each year.

Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Sean Ashcroft

View All
Featured

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Featured

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

Featured

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

DHL Supply Chain's Saul Resnick says new Volvo electric trucks 'mark a key milestone in our journey towards alternative fuel vehicles and net zero goals'

Shell Energy & NSG strike decarbonisation partnership

Shell Energy is empowering customers’ decarbonisation journeys by providing innovative, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions

Company Reports by Sean Ashcroft

View All

Embedding sustainable procurement at G4S

Jon Willescroft is CPO for G4S – part of the world’s largest security company - and it’s his job to drive meaningful, sustainable change

Featured

Accenture: The accidental supply chain diversity champion

Since falling into a procurement career via technical support, Nedra Dickson has gone on to become a world figure in promoting supply chain diversity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in global sustainability drive

Philip Halanen at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts says that success in his procurement and sustainability role comes down to clear and consistent communication

Featured

World’s largest brewer, AB InBev, in sustainability vanguard

Budweiser Brewing Group is meeting goals on sustainability, with ambitious measures on water use, agriculture and renewable energy

Interviews by Sean Ashcroft

View All

Jon Willescroft

Chief Procurement Officer at G4S

Nedra Dickson

Managing Director at Accenture

Philip Halanen

Head of Sourcing and Sustainability EMEA at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Featured

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

Videos by Sean Ashcroft

View All

Embedding sustainable procurement at G4S

Featured

Shell Energy & NSG Strike Decarbonisation Partnership

Featured

Green For Go, with Transdev ‘Journey Makers’

Accenture’s Nedra Dickson: The accidental supply chain diver