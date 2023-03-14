Sean Ashcroft
Supply Chain Editor-in-Chief
Sean Ashcroft is the Editor-in-Chief of Supply Chain Digital and is a regular writer on all aspects of Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Sourcing, Technology & Sustainability. He also is the host of the popular LinkedIn LIVE video show and is also a moderator for the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Conference in London each year.
Articles by Sean Ashcroft
View All
Company Reports by Sean Ashcroft
View All
Interviews by Sean Ashcroft
View All
Videos by Sean Ashcroft
View All