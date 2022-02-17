Google Cloud launches a carbon footprint reduction suite

Google Cloud is committed to providing sustainable solutions and has now launched a was to support its customers with carbon footprint reduction. Following the analysis of aggregated data from its entire customer base in 2021, the company has developed Active Assist . But what does it do?

Google eases the burden of carbon footprint reduction

Throughout the year, Google has analysed data that suggest customers are responsible for over 600,000kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), which is tied up in a number of idle projects. To put this into perspective, companies could plant around 10,000 trees to offset these emissions.



Companies are subject to such emissions through their cloud services and Google aims to help its clients, by providing a portfolio of digital tools to make use of data, intelligence, and machine learning to actively reduce emissions to reduce the level of administrative effort required to maintain the projects.



“Active Assist is a part of Google Cloud’s AIOps solution that uses data, intelligence, and machine learning to reduce cloud complexity and administrative toil,” says Cheng Wei, Product Manager for Active Assist . “Under the Active Assist portfolio, we have products and tools like Policy Intelligence, Network Intelligence Center, Predictive Autoscaler, and a collection of Recommendations for various Google Cloud services — all focused on helping you achieve your operational goals.”

A digital application for sustainability

The portfolio provides sustainability recommendation tools capable of estimating gross carbon emissions Using the Active Assist Unattended Project Recommender, teams gain rich utilisation insights across all of their projects and machine learning (ML) is used to segregate idle projects.



The tools also allow users to determine the carbon emissions associated with a specific project and the impact of removing a project from calculations based on a kilogram measurement of CO2. All solutions for carbon emissions identification are bundled into the Carbon Sense suite to provide seamless reporting.



A part of the Carbon Sense suite, Carbon Footprint provides the ability to measure gross carbon emissions of Google Cloud usage, and low-carbon signals from the company, to assists users in choosing cleaner regions in which to flow their workloads.





To find out more about the Active Assist solution, click here .



