How GFANZ plans to help decarbonise the whole global economy

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) is a net zero coalition with over US$90tn in assets throughout the financial industry in 40 countries.

As members of the United Nations ' Race to Zero , the corporations in GFANZ have committed to transitioning their own assets and businesses to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. They must follow science-based principles to achieve net zero emissions, cover all emission scopes, commit to transparent reporting and accounting in accordance with the UN Race to Zero criteria.

The firms in GFANZ are diversified in terms of region, sector, size, and business strategy, and include the world's leading banks, insurers, asset managers, asset owners, and providers of financial services.