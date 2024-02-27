Industry Leading Execs Attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

When: 6-7 March 2024

Location: London

Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will bring together a diverse business audience, bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, our speakers will deep dive into strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

Sustainability & ESG

EV & Energy

Climate Tech

Supply Chain Sustainability

Ralf Düssel, SVP and Head of Sustainability, Evonik Industries

Having worked for Evonik Industries for over a decade, Ralf Düssel - as SVP and Head of Sustainability - drives the business transformation towards becoming a recognised sustainability leader in the chemical industry, making sustainability an integral part of its strategic management process.

Düssel’s expertise lies in corporate strategy, business development, leadership, market development, and sustainability. Düssel holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Munich.

Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer at National Grid

Overseeing the entire sustainability activities for the National Grid, Rhian Kelly is a strong and influential executive in corporate affairs and sustainability.

In her role as Chief Sustainability Officer, Kelly sets strategic objectives around reducing emissions and investing in the communities National Grid serves as well as creating internal alignment and external understanding of what National Grid is doing, including disclosures.

Before joining the National Grid in 2017, Kelly for CBI and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Politics, Social and Economic History from the University of Edinburgh.

Ellen Moeller McCormack, Head of Europe at Watershed

As Head of Europe for Watershed, Ellen Moeller works to accelerate Watershed’s business in Europe. McCormack has an impressive career in finance, public relations, product development, business development, payments, partner operations, and sustainability.

Prior to Watershed, McCormack spent over a decade scaling financial technology businesses including Visa, Marqeta, and Stripe.

Jerome Cochet, Co-Founder & Managing Director of goodcarbon

With a strong background in business and marketing, Jerome Cochet is the Co-Founder & Managing Director of goodcarbon Cochet founded the company in 2022 to empower conscious companies to conserve and restore nature by funding high-impact, verified Nature-based Solution projects, in return for high-quality carbon credits.

Cochet is an avid nature and outdoors lover who is dedicated to climate change, as well as supporting biodiversity and the local communities that are impacted.

Julian Aisslinger, Head of Sustainability, Innovation and Responsible Communication at Marc O’Polo

Specialising in impact investment, public relations, government, design, innovation, brand strategies, environmental design, corporate sustainability and responsible communication, Julian Aisslinger is Head of Sustainability, Innovation and Responsible Communication at Marc O’Polo.

Aisslinger studied film, design, arts and science, and entrepreneurship and social innovation at The University of British Columbia, Amsterdam University College, and The London School of Economics and Political Science.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

