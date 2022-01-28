How green tech Saas Envizi brings data analytics to ESG

How Envizi's green tech software supports ESG progress

Envizi has a distinctive ability to automatically capture, assess, manage and process smart metre data as well as data from other sources through its automation for the receipt of over 500 data types, enabling companies to streamline the management of major sustainability reporting frameworks.

The software includes a variety of modules and can support a broad array of GHG emission calculations or account types and offers a large number of functionalities and multiple tools to the users.

The customisable dashboards allow companies to identify efficiency opportunities and assess sustainability risk on top of analysing, managing, and reporting on ESG goals and their progress. The system has been used by more than 500 clients with operations across 190,000 locations in 150 countries, and include Microsoft, Qantas, Uber, Celestica, Canon, Deloitte, and CBRE.

The company was founded by its current CEO, David Solsky and Bill Clasquin. It started as a software platform developed in 2004 and evolved into a carbon accounting engine in 2008. In 2013, it changed its name to Envizi and refocused on energy management. It broadened and enhanced its energy management functionality, including deeper integration into buildings at the equipment and sensor level.

