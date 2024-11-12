Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week - Baker Hughes’ CSO

Presenting a fireside chat at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable energy and its strategies to support the global transition to net zero.

In her talk, Allyson details the company’s role as a technology solutions provider in the energy sector, its ambitious carbon reduction targets and the ways Baker Hughes is embedding sustainability throughout its operations.

Baker Hughes’ legacy and its role in the energy transition

Baker Hughes, with more than a century of experience, has evolved from traditional oilfield services to a diversified technology company offering advanced energy solutions.

“We're the company that has the solutions versus a company with the challenges” Allyson explains, emphasising that Baker Hughes leverages its expertise to address today’s climate challenges.

The company’s portfolio includes critical technologies for hydrogen, geothermal and carbon capture applications — tools that play a pivotal role in the clean energy transition.