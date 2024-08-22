NEW Speakers Join Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Maurice Loosschilder Head of Sustainability at Signify
Global Head of Sustainability at Signify, Maurice Loosschilder strives for a more sustainable future by making a difference and driving change. In his role, Maurice leads the global sustainability team and function, as well as being responsible for the creation and execution of Signify’s ‘Brighter Lives, Better World’ programmes to have a positive impact on the environment and society.
Maurice has over 22 years of experience in the lighting industry working for Philips and Signify specialising in sustainability and technology.
Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes
Currently the Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes, Allyson Anderson Book oversees the company’s transition to net zero by driving sustainable operations, supporting commercial energy transition solutions for customers, and ensuring market creation of solutions via stakeholder engagement and policy development.
Allyson is a recognised leader for her contributions to the energy transition and sustainability.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand