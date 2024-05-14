Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Savills' ESG Lead Keynote

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Kirsty Rice, ESG Lead (Europe & the Middle East) at Savills delves into the company’s sustainability strategy, reporting and implementations.

Business Divers and sustainability strategy foundations

Starting her keynote with an outline of the company’s service-orientated business model – including planning, advice, and property management – Kirsty emphasises the cross-cultural and cross-industrial nature of its operations.

"We are a global real estate business," she said. "We operate in over 700 offices. We have over 40,000 employees and we offer a whole range of services."

Following on from this introduction to the business, Kirsty outlines the three pillars of the sustainability strategy for Savills – climate, culture and community. She also acknowledges the importance of culture and community alongside climate goals and the company’s alignment with sustainability development goals (SDGs) for reporting and operations.