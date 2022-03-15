Top 10: Nations that are leading the renewable energy charge

Countries are racing to help mitigate climate change by committing to a low-carbon future . One of the many ways is by welcoming solar, wind, geothermal, and other renewables into their energy mix. Below are the countries that lead the world in terms of renewable energy.

To address this topic in terms of a hard ranking is not fair. There are so many factors at play - including geographical advantage, political considerations, size, incumbent fuels, resources, reserves, rate of development, and access to technology or expertise - that placing one above the other is largely meaningless. There is also an argument that since overall adoption of renewable energy is low compared to what some feel it should be, handing out credit seems inappropriate.

However, to understand the sector a little more and how it breaks down globally, here are, in no particular order, the Top 10 countries making moves in renewable energy.