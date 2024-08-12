Verallia: A Leader in Glass Packaging for Heineken & Nestlé

Michael Hogley, Verallia UK Director of NPD says: “As consumer views on sustainability have evolved, we wanted to ensure that we have the most sustainable premium spirit bottle options available. The new range is a well thought out solution for brands that want to ensure they have the most sustainable packaging possible while maintaining a stylish look.”

In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the glass is also zero waste by utilising any waste and putting it back into the system to be re-used. Verallia UK has also leveraged its position to access wider cullet from external sources supporting the higher composition of 51% recycled content.

The range encompasses four new designs each weighing in at 500g – which are named Patet, Caeli, Vita and Terra – and the design of the new bottles allows for an increase in the average pallet by 200 bottles, further reducing the amount of packaging needed for shipping for its UK customers.

Michael added: “Consumers mindset is changing. They are now much more conscious about sustainable products, leading to them looking for brands that have made active choices around their packaging. With this in mind, we knew a new standard of off-the-shelf glass needed to be developed.

“With the launch of our ECOVA range, we hope to give spirit brands an opportunity to serve their customers with the confidence that they not only championing their green values but also ensuring that they can showcase their premium credentials in a great-looking bottle.”

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand