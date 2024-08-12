Verallia: A Leader in Glass Packaging for Heineken & Nestlé
Primarily focused on the food and beverage industry, Verallia Group is the world’s third-largest producer of glass packaging for Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé, and Danone.
Providing innovative solutions globally for wine, spirits, beer, and soft drinks, Verallia Group caters for global and local producers. Its tailored solutions – particularly in lightweight and eco-friendly packaging – makes it a preferred supplier for companies looking to enhance their environmental credentials.
Meet Patrice Lucas, Verallia's CEO
Joining Verallia in 2022 following a 30-year career in the automotive sector, Patrice Lucas is the Group CEO at Verallia, and a graduate of the Compiègne University of Technology (UTC) with a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering; and ENSAM Paris with a Master’s Degree in Quality Management.
Having worked for the likes of Valeo Wiper Systems, Groupe PSA, and Stellantis in various C-suite roles, Patrice has strong international experience operating in business development in places like Mexico and Brazil.
Best in Glass for Verallia is my duty, focusing on sustainable growth, putting ESG at the core of the company and making people a cornerstone. Glass is the material of the future that can be endlessly recycled and reused
Verallia launches new range to cut waste and carbon in the UK
Dedicated to sustainable innovation, Verallia UK has launched a premium spirit bottle standard of sustainable off-the-shelf glass packaging – ECOVA. The sustainability-focused range has been named ECOVA to signify both ecology and value being brought together in one bottle range.
Verallia UK's global purpose is to ‘reimagine glass for a sustainable future’ and its core objective is to decarbonise activities – including reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46% in absolute terms by 2030.
The journey to achieve these objectives sparked the creation of the ECOVA range, where the weight of the bottle has been lightened to reduce carbon emissions for both Verallia UK and its clients.
Michael Hogley, Verallia UK Director of NPD says: “As consumer views on sustainability have evolved, we wanted to ensure that we have the most sustainable premium spirit bottle options available. The new range is a well thought out solution for brands that want to ensure they have the most sustainable packaging possible while maintaining a stylish look.”
In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the glass is also zero waste by utilising any waste and putting it back into the system to be re-used. Verallia UK has also leveraged its position to access wider cullet from external sources supporting the higher composition of 51% recycled content.
The range encompasses four new designs each weighing in at 500g – which are named Patet, Caeli, Vita and Terra – and the design of the new bottles allows for an increase in the average pallet by 200 bottles, further reducing the amount of packaging needed for shipping for its UK customers.
Michael added: “Consumers mindset is changing. They are now much more conscious about sustainable products, leading to them looking for brands that have made active choices around their packaging. With this in mind, we knew a new standard of off-the-shelf glass needed to be developed.
“With the launch of our ECOVA range, we hope to give spirit brands an opportunity to serve their customers with the confidence that they not only championing their green values but also ensuring that they can showcase their premium credentials in a great-looking bottle.”
