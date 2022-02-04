Where do cyber threats and climate change meet?

How climate change affects modern day livelihoods

Natural hazards destroy lives and livelihoods and have long-term consequences for human and economic development. They ruin farms, cuts off electricity, isolate cities, and deprive people of necessities. However, it is to be noted that while hazards are natural, disasters are not. Presently, both disasters and climate change are increasingly considered and integrated as part of a development continuum instead of isolated phenomena.

The growing consequences of climate change, from Amazon wildfires to the Texas cold wave, are interconnected, as per the report by the UN University – Institute for Environment and Human Security. The report analyses 10 different disasters from 2020/2021 and confirms interconnectivity between those disasters, which are vastly different locations and do not initially appear to have much in common.

According to a 2015 study by the UN, economic losses affected by natural disasters exceed US$100 billion annually and are projected to double by 2030. Since 1980, the risk of economic loss due to floods and cyclones in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries has been growing faster than GDP per capita. Flood increased its economic threat by over 160%, while tropical cyclones by 265%.

WHO data shows that between 80-90% of all documented disasters from natural hazards during the last decade have resulted from floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, heatwaves and severe storms. As climate change gets worse, floods also increase in frequency and intensity. The frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation are expected to continue to rise as well.

The scientific community has also pointed out that the current drivers of risk are linked to poor policies and practices in land-use planning, governance, urbanization, natural resource management, ecosystem management, and increasing poverty levels. Alas, these risks are only increasing instead of diminishing as human populations grow.

By 2050, 70% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas, two-thirds of this in low and middle-income nations that are already prone to earthquakes, cyclones, floods and droughts even before being overcrowded.