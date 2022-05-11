Will carbon offsets support hotel climate change action?

While COVID-19 remains a hindrance to daily life, the travel industry has seen an incline in movement as it welcomes more and more consumers returning to check-in desks, departure lounges, and hotels. But, as the coronavirus lessens its grip on our freedoms, businesses within the sector are turning to another form of plague: the climate crisis.

The hotel sector has a global presence and is responsible for a significant amount of carbon emissions. According to Elena Ruiz García, Director, Sustainable Business at NH Hotel Group , the hotel industry must reduce CO2 emissions by an equivalent of 17 tonnes annually ‒ a 6% to 7% reduction each year, based on current levels ‒ to meet 2050 targets.

A study carried out by EY Parthenon and Booking.com calculated that the hotel industry will need to invest €768bn (roughly £645.89bn) in procuring more efficient technologies and renewable energy sources to meet future climate demands. To many, this amount of money seems more than a little aspirational, particularly as one of the main concerns surrounding the figure is the economic damage imposed on the industry by the pandemic.

In the UK, for example, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that around 1,650,000 hospitality employees were placed on furlough in April 2020 ‒ representing 25% of the overall national furlough figure. Economic recovery was slow during the initial onset of the pandemic, with industry turnover at just £1.2bn in May 2020. In May 2021, this rose to £6.9bn.

While the hospitality sector is slowly recovering in the UK, this may not apply to other countries, with COVID-19 provoking further changes and lockdowns across the globe. So, hotels are not only grappling with the financial fallout of travel restrictions from the past two years and attempting to recover economically, but they are now also expected to locate the funds necessary to reduce their negative climate impact.