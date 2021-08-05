China is Leading the way in National EV Adoption

The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) has taken place at a faster pace since the beginning of 2020. Sales are on the rise as more companies offer all-electric vehicles and consumers are opening up to the idea of battery-powered vehicles. China has always set itself apart from the rest of the world’s automotive offerings with vehicles unique to the nation.

Although Europe is making serious efforts to move into the EV market, China still comes out on top with the largest national EV market in the world. The country followed the global sales trend—which saw an increase of 43% in 2020—as the Chinese EV market increased sales by 8% in comparison to 2019. A total number of 1.3 million units sold.

Chinese Vehicles Win Chinese Markets

The Tesla Model 3 is not the chosen commuter for the Chinese population. The market is led by a joint venture between SAIC Motor—a China state-owned automotive company, General Motors, and Wuling Motors—another Chinese company. The vehicle of choice, advertised as ‘the people’s commuting tool’, is the Hongguang Mini EV.