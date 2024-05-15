Covation Bio PDO Exec Joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Susterra Marketing Manager for the Americas at Covation Bio PDO, Jessica Gallagher is dedicated to driving awareness across industries to support the adoption of bio-based materials to replace fossil fuel-based alternatives.

Jessica has over 10 years of experience in B2B marketing and business development in the chemical industry. Currently, she builds relationships with organisational leaders to enable companies across industries to improve their environmental impact and meet ESG goals.

Before joining Covation Bio PDO in 2022, Jessica worked for DIVERSANT and Henkel. She also holds an Environmental Studies degree from the University of Delaware (BA), a Marketing Strategy Certificate from Baruch College and a Master of Business Administration from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

