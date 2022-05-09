Rivian’s venture into its first renewable energy project

Laura Zapata, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearloop , says: “Corporations have played a major role in growing renewables, but we’re arriving at a point where we need to evolve our approaches in order to truly decarbonize the nation’s entire grid.”

“Clearloop is opening up a new solar financing mechanism that focuses on the carbon impacts rather than the megawatt-hours. Rivian’s willingness to think creatively and take this different path is a key enabler.”

The solar energy project decarbonising Rivian

The Paris Solar Farm is the first installation in Henry County, which is located 100 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee. Through the project, both companies will leverage new methods of financing and installation to enable more renewable energy to displace fossil-fuel-derived power.

Rivian has invested in the project enough funds to develop one megawatt of the 6.75-megawatt target and will utilise that energy to power its Waypoint charger installations across the state, as well as other renewable energy applications—secured through power purchase agreements.