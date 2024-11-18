Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024: Schneider Electric
As our world continues to fight the accelerating impacts of climate change and transition to a green economy, Sustainability Magazine is proud to announce its Top 250 Companies in Sustainability.
These companies have displayed consistent innovation to adapt to the urgent issues our planet faces and drive to craft a better tomorrow. By doing so, they all act as an exemplary model for others wanting to take their first steps in the movement to a sustainable future.
The 2024 Top 250 Companies in Sustainability highlights the most sustainable companies in the world at a time when this issue is both urgent and prominent. Sustainability Magazine strives to highlight and celebrate the success of the leading 250 companies, while we also celebrate the fantastic sustainability leaders who work tirelessly to drive change.
Schneider Electric
Dating back to 1836, for nearly 200 years Schneider Electric has been an innovator and pioneer in digitalisation and innovation to drive sustainability and efficiency.
The company’s core purpose is to empower all to make the most out of the world’s energy and resources.
Integrating sustainability into its core business strategy, Schneider Electric is heavily investing in carbon neutrality, renewable energy, energy efficiency, the circular economy, biodiversity, environmental protection, sustainable supply chains and diversity and inclusion.
The methodology
Using a scoring method (1-10, with a maximum total score of 40), the Top 250 Sustainability Companies evaluates the performance of each company in four core areas – net zero goals, ESG ratings, DE&I efforts and industry impact.
Those on this list show a strong commitment to achieving net zero emissions with clear and ambitious targets, have a high ESG rating as well as a comprehensive DE&I programme, and are leading industry transformation with innovative solutions, and setting benchmarks for sustainable and responsible practices.
The Top 250 Sustainability Companies highlights Sustainability Magazine’s dedication to transparency, accountability and excellence in sustainability. The supplement represents a diverse range of sectors within the industry.
I believe that in order to bring the change we all need, people and business leaders need to understand sustainability, what they can do with it and why it can benefit them and their customers.
The world is moving towards change and this will impact the way we live and operate. The net-zero world will happen sooner or later.
Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 250 Companies in Sustainability list. Every company truly deserves its place in recognition of the uplifting work they are doing to catalyse greater resilience, prosperity and innovation for the future of both our people and planet. They have all secured their position as spirited pioneers in the sustainability industry.
