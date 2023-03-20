The first successful trials of the 4-day work week have concluded that it improves work-life balance - could it also be the answer to lower CO2 emissions?…
The ASA has redrawn guidelines for advertisers looking to appeal to consumers by raising the bar for those wanting to flex sustainability credentials…
Businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, but they're also one of the biggest contributors to waste. Could a circular economy could be the answer?…
Exmouth Leisure Centre can raise the temperature of the pool water to 30C using the new data centre technology, which also reduces energy consumption…
Stefan Floeck, President IEC LV Motors at ABB, explores how energy efficiency can increase the volume of safe drinking water…
With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel…
CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts…
Prabhat Ranjan, CTO of Sustainable Buildings at Honeywell, discusses the clean energy transition, carbon neutrality targets & electrifying buildings…