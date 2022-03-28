DPD adopts innovative tech for supply chain sustainability

DPD decarbonises the last mile of its supply chain

Through the use of new technologies and combining its efforts with some of the most innovative partners, DPDgroup has set out its targets to reduce emissions per parcel by 30% by 2030.

“Since 2012, we have been measuring, reducing, and offsetting carbon emissions, making us the main letter carrier that is carbon neutral, at no extra cost to our customers,” says Mamcarz.

Following Mamcarz’s briefing on the company and its efforts to decarbonise its deliveries, Craughan is drafted in to discuss the development of the MyDPD app and how the company is the first and only organisation to offer a predictive one-hour window for delivery to consumers.

Talking about the sustainability aspect of MyDPD, Craughan says it “helps reduce second deliveries and returns of parcels that count for about 5% of inefficiencies.”

“We have green notifications. So all of the people that received a DPD delivery, would get a red notification of your one-hour window. If it’s being delivered by an electric vehicle, we would turn that green so consumers understand what we’re doing and where we’re delivering.”

Craughan also explains that consumers will have access to more carbon traceability tools that will allow them to gauge the level of emissions in their environment and to take responsibility for their own carbon footprints.