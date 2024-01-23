From the desert dunes of Dubai to snow-capped peaks of Davos, there has only been one story in town in recent months – sustainability.

However, sustainability is a multi-faceted challenge, which goes far beyond climate, and those conversations held at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos probably took a more pragmatic approach to the biggest challenges we face.

Taking an active part in both gatherings was JBS Foods, the world’s biggest meat producer with 260,000 employees worldwide, more than 120 brands and a food footprint in 190 countries – a company facing the twin tasks of feeding a growing global population while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At Davos, JBS Global CEO Gilberto Tomazoni warned against making food more expensive while making it more sustainable, in order to feed poorer sectors of society.

Speaking at the First Movers Coalition for Food panel, Tomazoni said one-third of the world’s population does not currently have access to adequate nutrition, so it is essential to provide knowledge and access to funding to small producers as they transition to more sustainable methods.

Tomazoni said agriculture is a key solution to tackling climate change and feeding the growing population, which is expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, according to the UN.

Headquartered in Brazil, JBS signed up to the First Movers Food Coalition last month, at COP28, along with other 20 major food companies, from Cargill to Danone.

The First Movers Coalition for Food aims to harness the purchasing power of large companies like JBS and governments to drive the adoption of more sustainable production methods.