Seven Must-Watch Virtual Sustainability Sessions from Davos

Climate disruption is the top concern for Davos attendees.

That's according to the WEF’s annual risk outlook – with extreme weather ranked as the top concern for 2024, while misinformation and disinformation leads the list of concerns over the next two years. The negative impacts of AI are also up there.

Little surprise, then, that the the official theme for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is 'Rebuilding Trust' and that two of the four key themes at Davos revolve around climate strategy and AI.

Convening more than 60 heads of state and government including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Climate Advisor John Kerry, among the 2,800 attendees, the annual event will also see the world's leading finance, sustainability and technology leaders bring their solutions and insights to the Davos table.

Among those attending this year, the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest and most influential companies – from Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to Ericsson President and CEO Borje Ekholm; JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon to IKEA chief executive Jesper Brodin; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat to OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Sustainability leaders in the business world are also out in force – and at Sustainability Magazine, we've had the opportunity to speak to some of them on the ground at Davos – gaining valuable insights from Santhos Jayaram, the Global Head of Sustainability with HCLTech and ADNOC's Sustainability Chief, Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, among others.

For those unable to attend the meeting, there is plenty of 'food for thought' live-streaming from the Swiss mountains – and Sustainability Leaders can tap the many sessions and programmes being held at Davos.

The next few days, from Wednesday 17 to Friday 19 January, will deliver more than a hundred sessions, with many focused on Sustainability topics and Climate Change, from green finance to green tech, and featuring the most important leaders in the field.

From decarbonising emerging markets, to advancing nature-positive solutions, and from making circular fashion 'fashionable', to delivering more sustainable food production methods, here's our pick of the must-watch live-stream sessions from Davos.

