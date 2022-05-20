Kia strives to become a global leader in supply chain EVs

Kia moves to sustainable vehicle manufacturing

As it makes the transition to EV manufacturing, Kia also anticipates the beginning of its dedicated PBV factory, which will begin at the existing Hwaseong site in South Korea. The production facility will act as a hub for logistics vehicles with a capacity of 100,000 PBVs per year, initially, followed by an extensive to 150,000 per year.

“This dedicated PBV facility is one of the major pillars of our Plan S strategy as Kia seeks to claim the top position in the global PBV market,” says Ho Sung Song, the company’s President and CEO.

“We will initially explore new markets with derivative PBV models, then gradually expand our presence in global markets with dedicated PBV models featuring autonomous driving technologies.”

Kia prides itself on being one of the first global manufacturers to put resources into the PBV market and sets its sights on becoming the leader in the industry by 2030—as part of its Plan S roadmap.