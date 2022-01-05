M&S promotes a sustainable supply chain through consumers

The British retailer, Marks and Spencer (M&S) is known for its high-quality products and support of sustainable sourcing from local suppliers. The company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework touches on key areas like ethical trading and sourcing, the health and well-being of both employees and other stakeholders, animal welfare, and driving change in communities.

Sustainable eating and the future of customer health

Eating healthier food can spark ripple effects when it comes to sustainable sourcing. M&S has recognised that educating its customers is a great way to promote sustainable food sourcing and reduce food waste. Through its efforts to improve the lives of its consumers, the retailer will undergo a two-month challenge that will support them to make changes for the better. The Sparking Change National Challenge is an initiative that will invite 14 million of M&S’s Sparks customers to trial lower carbon diets with the potential to improve the health of themselves and their families, and could even save them money.

Starting in January 2022, the programme will guide consumers with ideas for meals cooked with plant-based proteins to show that multiple benefits can be achieved with vegan diets. Sparks customers will have access to discounted products from the Plant Kitchen range, an award-winning brand of meat-free goods.