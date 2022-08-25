Supporting a resilient and sustainable food supply chain

Recycling our packaging isn’t enough to eliminate its environmental impact

Tetra Pak recently released its annual Sustainability Report to provide insight to the company’s progress over the last year. Aiming to influence other businesses along the supply chain, the report outlines Tetra Pak’s sustainable approach to the way we feed the world while protecting the planet.

One of Tetra Pak’s sustainability aims is to decarbonise its operations and products. Already between 2019 and 2021, the company reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 36%. A huge part of this is thanks to Tetra Pak’s mission to source the world’s most sustainable food package , using 100% renewable materials, as part of the company’s step towards a low-carbon circular economy.

Tetra Pak explains that recycling plastics is not enough, and is determined to lead the way in transforming the way the world produces and consumes packaging. As a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), Tetra Pak is helping to set global environmental and social standards for all aluminium packaging.

"At Tetra Pak, we're committed to minimizing our impact and our U.S. and Canadian market continues to decrease the impact of our own operations while supporting our customers' sustainability ambitions," said Seth Teply, President and CEO of Tetra Pak in the US and Canada.

The report also included a supplement on the US and Canada’s special sustainability contributions, including piloting plant-based cartons, educating consumers on aseptic technology, and fulfilling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"It is our unified focus on protecting food, people and the planet that drives each of us, and makes Tetra Pak an industry leader for high-quality, innovative and sustainable packaging, processing and services solutions for the food and beverage industry,” added Teply.