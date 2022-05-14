The quest for sustainable solutions for last-mile delivery

Last Mile is defining our world ‒ a world in which the same devices that are used to direct global delivery networks are also used to consume on-demand media and e-commerce home deliveries.

Globally, e-commerce sales grew threefold from US$572bn in 2010 to some US$3.5tn at the end of 2019. During the pandemic, this growth accelerated — the United States, for example, saw a decade's worth of growth in just three months . Due to this, logistics providers are struggling with increasing volumes of goods, and their last-mile delivery systems are under the spotlight.

As delivery steadily rises, so do emissions. Companies worldwide are trying to find solutions, particularly those involved in the last-mile delivery business.

Take logistics company DHL , for example, which operates in almost every single country in the world. Due to its broad existence, it delivers to more places and countries than any other logistics company globally.

"We do that with pickup and delivery vans, motorcycles, and bicycles. We have several hundred walking couriers in places like Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as dense urban environments. We relentlessly focus on quality and on-time delivery for our customers. We have a target to deliver basically between any two points on the planet with 96% on-time delivery or better. And typically, we achieve that target," says Ben Gesing , Director of Global Ground Operations Innovation of DHL Express.

The company has well over 200 dedicated aircraft and partners with several airlines to add another 500 planes to carry DHL express shipments to many destinations every day. Despite this traffic volume, DHL boldly made a solid commitment to its sustainability agenda.

"In addition to our commitment to sustainable aviation fuel, which is investing 7bn into clean operations by 2030. We have a very specific target around the green last mile and that is to allow the electrification of 60% of our last-mile delivery vehicles by the year 2030," says Gesing.

The plan applies not only to DHL Express but also across all divisions of the DHL Group, including its Post & Parcel Germany Division , which is the biggest last-mile operator of the group. So far, DHL has electrified about 7% of its last-mile delivery fleet, and 2% of its deliveries are carried out by walking couriers or bikes, making just under 9% of DHL's last-mile operations carbon-neutral.

"One could say nearly 1 in 10 deliveries that we make today are done with a carbon-neutral method in the last mile," Gesing says. "We're just getting started. There's a long way to ramp-up in the next couple of years, and we're working towards that every day in both countries and regions. This means buying more electric vehicles to get more charging infrastructure out there and, most important of all, training our people. I think it's really transformational in terms of how we operate, but there is also a series of incremental steps."