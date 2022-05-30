Asian airline Cathay Pacific released sustainability data

As it completes its 75th year, the message around sustainability at Cathay Pacific is a critical one. The company suffered majorly over the past few years and is still recovering from the downfall of the coronavirus pandemic, but nonetheless, it is once again taking steps to succeed.



The firm has experienced a significant slump in flights since the onset of COVID-19 and as China became the epicentre of the virus, resulting in strict quarantine rules, operating its planes and other functions has been costly. Its CEO, Augustus Tang is hopeful that Cathay is now moving forward sustainably as it looks to increase its uptake of passengers and ensure flights are more sustainable than ever before.



"Despite ongoing uncertainties, we are well positioned to capitalise on the recovery expected in 2022,” says Tang.



“With our people pressing on with the delivery of service excellence to our customers and communities, I am confident that we will move beyond our current challenges and thrive in the years to come. I want to thank all our people for their dedication and commitment during a period of major disruption. Together we will continue to connect Hong Kong to the world in sustainable ways as recovery accelerates."

