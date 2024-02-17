Bain: How MENA Companies can Become Sustainability Leaders

There is a clear disconnect between stated intentions and meaningful action when it comes to sustainability in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

That’s according to research from Bain & Co that suggests 70% of organisations in the region have set clear targets, but only 3% are on track to achieve those goals.

The report, released in Dubai at the World Governments Summit, identified many areas where companies in MENA need to improve significantly, and backs up UN stats that only 15% of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally are on track, and many are falling further behind.

While the hosting of COP27 and COP28 in the region helped boost the profile of sustainability issues, there is a real and urgent need for diversification of economies, and closing of gender gaps.

Bain highlights that while the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges are huge, so are the opportunities.

That’s because two thirds of investors consider sustainability when making decisions, and consumers are also demanding sustainability credentials. Some 85% of consumers are spending in a more sustainable manner.