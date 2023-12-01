H – Health Day

As health gains traction as a central motivator for climate action, COP28 will deliver the first official Health Day. In collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the Wellcome Trust and partners, the Health Day will focus on five key topics and feature a rollout of events.

Among topics to be addressed, how climate change affects our health, how ambitious emission reductions can save lives, how adapation and resilience can address the health impacts of climate change, mental health and climate change, and the role of development banks and financial institutions.

WHO and Wellcome Trust will also host the COP28 Health Pavilion, which will convene everyone from ministers to health professionals to business leaders. Discover the online course "Climate Change Negotiations and Health" which will be updated with content relevant specifically to the upcoming negotiations.

I – Inclusivity including Indigenous Peoples

Having a voice at COP has not always been easy, and Dr Al Sultan Al Jaber is keen to address that by making COP28 the most inclusive climate change conference yet – including a youth delegate programme, a pavilion for indigenous people, and higher numbers of regional and local leaders.

“We are inviting every segment of society to join us at COP28 – policy makers and passionate advocates, engineers and entrepreneurs,” said Dr Al Jaber.

The COP28 Presidency believes inclusivity is a critical enabler to achieving transformative progress across the climate agenda. Only by rising above our differences and working together can we raise our shared ambition and deliver progress to keep 1.5C within reach.”

As part of this inclusivity, the COP28 Presidency has announced new measures to enhance the effective participation of indigenous peoples and authentic visibility of Indigenous People-led solutions at COP28, among these financial support for Indigenous elders to attend the Conference and subsidised accommodations for 150 delegates from Indigenous organisations.

According to Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, “Indigenous Peoples are one of the nine official constituencies – organisations which have the status of observers – in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Still, their valuable perspectives remain underrepresented in multilateral climate processes, and they receive a very small share of the international funding for climate action.”

J – Just Transition

Many global leaders and especially those in lagging climate action countries across Asia are calling for a ‘just transition’. They are saying, ‘we can’t go green overnight’ and instead require a fair and affordable transition.



As chief negotiator for the world’s biggest oil exporter (Saudi Arabia), Khalid al-Mehaid will be faced with pressure at COP28 to support the accelerated phase-down of fossil fuels. Last month, during MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, Al-Mehadi said a one-size-fits-all approach will not work in the MENA region and the “the kind of energy transition narrative is not taking into account the priorities of the MENA region, let alone the Global South.”



This is likely to be an area of much debate at COP28, especially regarding the phasing out of fossil fuels. Take coal. Last week, Reuters reported that France and the US are planning to call for a halt to private financing for coal-based power plants during COP28 – but emerging nations like India will be unlikely to concede as they depend on coal to fuel their fast economic growth – with nearly three-quarters of electricity consumer in India produced using coal.



K – Kings

While King Charles III’s attendance to COP28 has grabbed all the headlines, there are a number of monarchs attending the conference, including from Tonga, Brunei and Jordan.



His Majesty King Charles III has confirmed he is attending COP28 at the UAE’s invitation, and upon the request of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government – and is expected to deliver an opening address and attend a reception to launch a business and philanthropy forum.



An outspoken advocate of sustainable change, King Charles has dedicated much of his life’s work to championing the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss – and his ideas and actions over the decades are credited with paving the way for the birth of COP.



Among other monarchs attending this year, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nehayan, President of the UAE, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan, His Majesty King Tupou VI, King of Tonga, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State