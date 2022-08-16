Article
Sustainability

Constructive Bio targets sustainability with genome tech

By Scott Birch
August 16, 2022
undefined mins
UK-based Constructive Bio has created tech for producing synthetic genomes in bid to help fight climate change and transform US$750bn polymers market

Cambridge-based Constructive Bio has launched as a biotechnology company which will see it create synthetic genomes from scratch.

The technology can be used for commercial applications across a range of industries including agriculture, manufacturing and materials. Novel polymers can also be designed with the ability to breakdown and recycle the monomers to support a circular, sustainable economy – a move that could transform the US$750bn global polymers market while simultaneously helping the planet.

Polymers are found in everything from food packaging to mobile phones, plastic bottle to car parts.

The company, which has completed a US$15 million seed round, has also been granted an exclusive license from the Medical Research Council (MRC) to IP developed by The Chin Lab at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC-LMB).

“Over the last 20 years, we have created a cellular factory that we can reliably and predictably program to create new polymers,” says Professor Jason Chin, Programme Leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Chief Scientific Officer of Constructive Bio.

“The range of applications for this technology is vast – using our approach we have already been able to program cells to make new molecules including from an important class of drugs and to program cells to make completely synthetic polymers containing the chemical linkages found in biodegradable plastics.

“Now is the right time to commercialise these technologies. By taking inspiration from nature and reimagining what life can become we have the opportunity to build the sustainable industries of the future.”

Time to optimise production of bioproducts to address climate change

Constructive Bio is led by CEO and Board member Dr Ola Wlodek, former Chief Operating Officer at Reflection Therapeutics. Ola brings more than 15 years of biopharma and R&D experience.

The company was set-up with support from Ahren’s Commercial Engine and with Ahren Science Partner input. The seed round was led by Ahren alongside Amadeus Capital Partners, General Inception and OMX Ventures. The funding will be used to build out the technology platforms for commercial application.

“If we think of cellular biosystems as biological factories, we need to be able to write the cell’s operating system in a rapid, accurate and affordable way,” says Pierre Socha, Partner, Amadeus Capital Partners.

“The foundational challenge then becomes how to write the DNA of whole living organisms, from scratch, to optimise the manufacturing of these bioproducts. And that’s what Constructive Bio is going after. By creating tools that allow us to design and program cells, we will address issues from protein-based therapeutic design, industrial and environmental sustainability, food and agriculture, to consumer care and electronics.”

sustainabilityClimate ChangepolymersBiotech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)